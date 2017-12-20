Chesterfield Community Council hosts holiday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A South Side community center that promotes neighborhood development held their annual holiday party this evening.

Live music by students from the McDade Classical School kicked off the festivities at the Chesterfield Community Council Center on East 90th Street.

The all-ages party included a visit by Santa.

The group also collected donations like hats, scarves and gloves for the Ujima Village Youth Shelter on the South Side.

Ujima provides emergency housing for young people who are homeless.