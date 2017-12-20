× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Orlando

* The Bulls won the earlier meeting between the teams this season, 105-83 at Orlando on November 3. Chicago is 4-1 against Orlando dating back to the beginning of 2016-17.

* The Bulls have won six straight games after losing 20 of their first 23 contests this season. Chicago has scored 100 or more points in each game during the streak, averaging 110.0 points during that span.

* The Magic have dropped five straight games and are 3-16 since November 11. Orlando began the season with eight wins in its first 12 contests.

* Nikola Vucevic has recorded a double-double in five straight games, averaging 23.0 points and 14.3 rebounds during that stretch.

* Mario Hezonja scored a career-high 28 points in the Magic’s loss at Detroit on Sunday. Hezonja is averaging 14.0 points in four games as a starter, compared to 2.9 points in 20 games coming off the bench this season.

* Nikola Mirotic has scored 20+ points in four straight games, averaging 24.3 points in those contests. Mirotic has played in six games (Chicago is 6-0 in those contests), after missing the team’s first 23 games of the season.