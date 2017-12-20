× Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long undergoes neck surgery on Tuesday

LAKE FOREST – When you are one of the faces of the franchises, any kind of Social Media post about surgery gets people a bit concerned.

That includes a player who has already been placed on season-ending Injured Reserve for 2017.

But as the team’s “Man of the People.” so to speak, offensive lineman Kyle Long didn’t want to keep his fans in the dark about his latest bit of news. On Tuesday, he revealed that he underwent neck surgery after another injury-filled season came to an end early.

Crushed surgery today. Important procedure that will lead to much relief And success. Great doctors @NorthShoreWeb 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4N5sTLmKpg — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

This was one of the many pictures that Long posted on his Twitter and Instagram story on Tuesday night. Later in the evening, he went onto explain why he underwent the procedure.

For people wondering about all my injuries; I’m gonna lay out a timeline for you and it will hopefully help paint a picture of what has transpired the last few years — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

First three years I played every game except for one or two. I switched positions to help team in third year (also wanted a challenge) learned a lot about OL switching positions — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Fourth year, back to guard… healthy, dominant and improving on a daily basis. Tore my labrum in preseason. Opted to play the year and be there for my team – plan was to fix after season — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Late in the fourth year I got rolled up in the pile and mangled my ankle. Surgery and rehab needed… no time for shoulder. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Fifth year coming in I was no where near 100% and I did what I could to play and help our young team. As year went on (as a result of shoulder) things happened in proximity of shoulder that were unfortunate. Neck became an issue. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Now is time for me to fix myself. Wanted you guys to hear it from me. I’m very excited about what the future holds for this team, and I’m jacked up about being healthy again — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

And again, thank you all for the support it means the world to me and my family — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Indeed it has been an injury-filled 2016 and 2017 for the three-time Pro Bowler who is arguably the face of the franchise in a period of transition for the franchise that will likely feature his third coach in six seasons come 2018.

After starting all but one game for the Bears in 2013, 2014, and 2015, Long has played in just 18 games the last two years due to the various injuries documented above. The Bears decided to shutdown Long on December 5th as he struggled with the neck and shoulder pain throughout the season while also continuing the recover from the ankle injury in 2016.

Now he’s on the road to recovery for 2018, and he made sure to let his fans know all about his first step towards that on Tuesday.