All I want for Christmas is for this song to go away

The Mariah Carey song "All I want for Christmas is you" is a big hit around the holidays. However, this year, for the first time since it was released in 1994, it reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot One-hundred.

No other Christmas song is ranked in the top 40.

Here are some more interesting facts about the song:

210 million: number of times it has been streamed on Spotify.

15: Number of minutes it took Mariah Carey to write the melody.

18: Number of Billboard Number 1 hits Mariah Carey has recorded. "All I want for Christmas" is NOT one of them.

Only the Beatles have recorded more number one records.

The website Quartz asked its readers which Christmas song they'd remove from global rotation if they could.

The winner... Sir Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmas time."

Tied for second - "Baby it's cold outside" and "Grandma got run over by a reindeer."

Mariah's classic came in at third.