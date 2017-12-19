× Watch the Bulls’ own version of “Home Alone” in their holiday short film

CHICAGO – Unexpectedly, the Bulls have a reason to be “Merry” as the Holidays approach.

The team has won six games-in-a-row after losing ten-straight, generating a wave of positive vibes in what’s expected to be a long rebuilding season.

Maybe the team felt is was the proper time to celebrate, as they released their unique holiday video on Tuesday.

With a nod to the 1990’s Christmas classic “Home Alone,” the team put together a “Alone at Home” in conjunction with The Second City. It features team mascot “Benny the Bull” playing the role of the kid left alone at home while the family goes out of town. The video is put together in “Snapchat” style, with a number of short videos strung together in a story just under six minutes long.

It’s just the first of many videos that sports teams here in Chicago and across the country will release as the end of 2017 approaches.