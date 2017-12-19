× Vote tonight on truck transfer facility in Will County

ELWOOD, Ill. — On Tuesday night in Will County, the Elwood Planning and Zoning Board plans to vote on a proposed truck transfer facility, said to be three times the size of Midway Airport.

Kansas-based Northpoint Development wants to build it, but at 2,200 acres, critics they say it would effectively use up any remaining open space in the Village of Elwood.

The proposed facility could accommodate 53,000 vehicles per day.

Those against the plan argue it could create a traffic nightmare along Interstate 80.

The zoning board in neighboring Manhattan had planned to consider the facility Tuesday night, but instead its members will attend the Elwood meeting.