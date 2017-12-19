× Vandals damage one of Chicago’s oldest churches; Police seek suspects

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a group of vandals who broke into a Near West Side Church and damaged historic stained glass.

The pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church says the vandals scaled a tree and used a brick to smash through historic stained glass on Tuesday Dec 12th.

The pastor said he thinks the group was looking for money but fortunately, the would-be thieves didn’t get away with anything.

They did however damage the window, which dates back to the 1860s when Holy Family was built.

It survived the Chicago fire as well as a demolition in the 1980s.

Holy Family is the city’s second oldest church. It recently celebrated 160 years.

The pastor says a restoration company plans to repair the stained glass.

They are still waiting on an estimate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.