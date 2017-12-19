Rob Lowe hosts dinner for firefighters battling wildfires near his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Rob Lowe thanked firefighters battling to save his home and others from the wildfires in California, by treating them to a meal.

Lowe shared photos the feast. It looks like the group chowed down on pasta and cheeseburgers.

In an Instagram post, Lowe wrote: "Dinner for new friends at our house," and "Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town."

Lowe is one of the lucky ones. Some multi-million dollar homes in Santa Barbara County have fallen victim to the blaze.

Fire crews trying to bring the worst of the wildfires, the Thomas Fire, under control reached a significant landmark Monday. The fire is now 50 percent contained.