× Once again, no Bears are selected for the NFL Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST – When you win three games, the odds of you getting a lot of players on your respective league’s All-Star teams are slim. Four wins isn’t exactly going to do it either.

Hence the Bears, yet again, will have to wait to see if any of their players get to make the late January trip to the Sunshine State.

On Tuesday night, no members of the team were selected to the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl for a third-straight year. Both the Eagles and the Saints, who’ve beaten the Bears in the regular season, each had a conference high of six selections.

The Pittsburgh Steelers led all teams with eight of their players being named to the AFC roster. In 2017 the Bears join the Browns, Colts, Jets, and Packers as the only teams in the league without a Pro Bowl selection.

This doesn’t mean that the Bears won’t have a representative for the January 28th game at Camping World Stadium. Since the Super Bowl is played the week after and injuries often keep a few players out, there is a shot someone will be selected as a replacement.

That has been the case the last three years, with Kyle Long being named as replacement in 2015 while Jordan Howard and Josh Sitton were subs for last season’s contest.