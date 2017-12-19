Mild weather to last until the weekend
-
Mild weather to last most of the week
-
Cold weekend but mild weather returns
-
Mild weekend kicks off warmer week
-
Chilly week to follow mild weekend
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
-
More mild weather for the week
-
Wintry weather weekend ahead
-
Mild and mostly dry this week
-
Weekend will be wet and bring a drop in temps
-
Temp drop coming this weekend
-
-
More rain and a drop in temps ahead for the weekend
-
Cold weekend but temps will climb later
-
Warmer weekend but then temps take a dive