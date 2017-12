Cameras were rolling at the University of Wisconsin in Madison when a meteor descended to earth late last night.

Witnesses say it was spectacular, and the object ended its journey with a brilliant explosion of light.

Meteor over #Madison last night! Watch it zoom in near the #Capitol just before midnight. Captured by the web cams on our building, ht @UW_AOS. @UWMadison #WIwx pic.twitter.com/tfirnbGPSu — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) December 19, 2017

People as far south as Bloomington, Illinois, reported seeing the meteor.