Lunchbreak: Smoked salmon tart with baby arugula

Chef Dominique Tougne
Chez Moi
2100 North Halsted Street
Chicago
(773) 871-2100
www.chezmoichicago.com
Smoked Salmon Tart with Baby Arugula
Serves 2
Ingredients:
3 oz. puff pastry
2 oz. smoked salmon
2 tsp. sour cream
1 tsp. capers
1/2 tsp. chopped onion
1 pinch celery salt
1 pinch ginger powder
lemon zest, to taste
1/4 shot of vodka
pepper to taste
1 tsp. salmon caviar
baby arugula
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a pastry bowl, combine the sour cream with vodka, celery salt, pepper, ginger powder and lemon zest. Keep cool. Roll the pastry into a rectangular or round shape. Poke it with a fork. Display the pastry on a sheet tray then cover with the seasoned cream. Add the chopped onions. Bake for about 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving tray. Add the smoked salmon, capers, salmon caviar and then finish with baby arugula or micro greens.