Lunchbreak: Smoked salmon tart with baby arugula

Chef Dominique Tougne

Chez Moi

2100 North Halsted Street

Chicago

(773) 871-2100

www.chezmoichicago.com

Smoked Salmon Tart with Baby Arugula

Serves 2

Ingredients:

3 oz. puff pastry

2 oz. smoked salmon

2 tsp. sour cream

1 tsp. capers

1/2 tsp. chopped onion

1 pinch celery salt

1 pinch ginger powder

lemon zest, to taste

1/4 shot of vodka

pepper to taste

1 tsp. salmon caviar

baby arugula

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a pastry bowl, combine the sour cream with vodka, celery salt, pepper, ginger powder and lemon zest. Keep cool. Roll the pastry into a rectangular or round shape. Poke it with a fork. Display the pastry on a sheet tray then cover with the seasoned cream. Add the chopped onions. Bake for about 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving tray. Add the smoked salmon, capers, salmon caviar and then finish with baby arugula or micro greens.