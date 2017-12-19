Lunchbreak: Chez Moi’s chef makes smoked salmon tart with baby arugula

Chef Dominique Tougne
Chez Moi
2100 N. Halsted
Chicago
www.chezmoichicago.com
Smoked Salmon Tart with Baby Arugula
Serves 2
Ingredients:
3 oz. Puff Pastry
2 oz. Smoked Salmon
2 tsp. Sour Cream
1 tsp. Capers
1/2 tsp. Chopped Onion
1 pinch Celery Salt
1 pinch Ginger Powder
Lemon Zest, to taste
1/4 shot of Vodka
Pepper to taste
1 tsp. Salmon Caviar
Baby Arugula
Directions:
1 – Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
2 – In a pastry bowl, combine the sour cream with vodka, celery salt, pepper, ginger powder and lemon zest. Keep cool.
3 – Roll the pastry into a rectangular or round shape. Poke it with a fork. Display the pastry on a sheet tray then cover with the seasoned cream. Add the chopped onions.
4 – Bake for about 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving tray. Add the smoked salmon, capers, salmon caviar and then finish with baby arugula or micro greens.
Bon Appetit!