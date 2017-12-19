Lunchbreak: Chez Moi’s chef makes smoked salmon tart with baby arugula

Chef Dominique Tougne

Chez Moi

2100 N. Halsted

Chicago

www.chezmoichicago.com

Smoked Salmon Tart with Baby Arugula

Serves 2

Ingredients:

3 oz. Puff Pastry

2 oz. Smoked Salmon

2 tsp. Sour Cream

1 tsp. Capers

1/2 tsp. Chopped Onion

1 pinch Celery Salt

1 pinch Ginger Powder

Lemon Zest, to taste

1/4 shot of Vodka

Pepper to taste

1 tsp. Salmon Caviar

Baby Arugula

Directions:

1 – Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

2 – In a pastry bowl, combine the sour cream with vodka, celery salt, pepper, ginger powder and lemon zest. Keep cool.

3 – Roll the pastry into a rectangular or round shape. Poke it with a fork. Display the pastry on a sheet tray then cover with the seasoned cream. Add the chopped onions.

4 – Bake for about 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving tray. Add the smoked salmon, capers, salmon caviar and then finish with baby arugula or micro greens.

Bon Appetit!