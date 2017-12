Get your pa-pa-pa poker face ready, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga in playing Las Vegas.

The singer confirmed Tuesday that she will be doing a residency at MGM’s Park Theater.

The venue is part of the Monte Carlo.

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

Details are limited right now. No words on when the first show will be or how long it will run.

Lady Gaga is the latest in a long line of super star singers to have a Vega residency. Brittany Spears, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Elton John has all had successful runs in Sin City.