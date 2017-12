Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can always count on Jameson to brighten up your day, especially around the holidays. He certainly has the voice of an angel. (Well, maybe more like a Hell's Angel.) But he's too darn cute and Paul Konrad just loves him, despite Jameson's lack of hygiene management.

So, sit back and enjoying the musical stylings of Jameson, a moose or two and Arnie.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!