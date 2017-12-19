× Illinois woman sentenced in 2-month-old son’s asphyxiation death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A south central Illinois woman has been sentenced to four years of probation in the asphyxiation death of her 2-month-old son in a crowded, trash-filled home.

The (Alton) Telegraph reports 36-year-old Amy Elkins pleaded guilty Monday in Madison County court to involuntary manslaughter in the January death of her son Matthew. A judge sentenced her to six years in prison, but she won’t need to serve it if she successfully completes probation.

The child’s father, Timothy Elkins, earlier pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Authorities say the child was found face down on a mattress at the family’s New Douglas home. The sheriff’s department has said the family lived in horrific conditions with trash piled almost to the ceiling in some rooms causing a sickening stench.