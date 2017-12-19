Early Morning Hero: Carmen Garza

Posted 3:39 PM, December 19, 2017, by

CHICAGO -- One of our December Early Morning Heroes, Carmen Garza, is a Before School Caregiver at Christa McAuliffe School. Garza is a dedicated caregiver and instructor that makes every child she cares for feel special. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.