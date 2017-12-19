CHICAGO -- One of our December Early Morning Heroes, Carmen Garza, is a Before School Caregiver at Christa McAuliffe School. Garza is a dedicated caregiver and instructor that makes every child she cares for feel special. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
Early Morning Hero: Carmen Garza
