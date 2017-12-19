Dunkin’ Donuts releases coffee-inspired beer with Massachusetts brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good news for people who like coffee AND beer- -- now you can have both at the same time.

Dunkin Donuts teamed up with Massachusetts-based Wormtown Brewery to launch "DDark Roasted Brew."

It's the first beer ever made with Dunkin's Dark Roast beans.

The creators describe it as a "decadent stout-style beer" with a "full-roasted coffee flavor."

The beer is set to make its debut Thursday, precisely at 11:28 a.m. Eastern, when the Winter Solstice starts.

Unfortunately, you'll have to travel to Massachusetts to get a taste of the draft-only brew.

Dunkin Donuts has dipped its toes in beer before.

In September the chain joined forces with a North Carolina brewery for a limited pumpkin-flavored beer called "Dunkin Punkin Brown Ale."