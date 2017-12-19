Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed suburban teen

DES PLAINES, Ill. – Authorities continue to search for a hit and run driver who killed a teenager crossing the street in suburban Des Plaines.

Henry Sinisterra, 18, was crossing near the Des Plaines Metra station when he was hit by a SUV around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say they saw a red SUV driving away, but police have not located the vehicle.

Sinisterra later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Des Plaines Police Department at (847)391-5400.