Cubs have “Good Meeting” with Yu Darvish in Texas

CHICAGO – After the season, most believed the search for pitching would take the Cubs all around Major League Baseball and perhaps the world, especially when referring to Shohei Ohtani.

This week, it’s take Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer to the Lone Star State.

The Cubs’ President and General Manager visited free agent pitcher Yu Darvish, the pitcher confirmed on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

In the Tweet in Japanese, he wrote that he had “a very good meeting” with the executives this week. He also said that he conducted the interview without a translator, talking with Epstein and Hoyer in Japanese.

It’s far from the end of the free agent road for Darvish, who is one of the most sought-after free agent pitchers. Last season he was 10-12 splitting time between the Rangers on the Dodgers, but experienced more success when he arrived in Los Angeles via trade.

He was 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA and then had a 2-2 record in the postseason with the National League champion Dodgers. That included an excellent performance against the Cubs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field, when he allowed just one hit and one run in 6 1/3 innings in a 6-1 Los Angeles win that gave them a 3-0 series advantage.

The Dodgers would go onto win the series in five games, maybe next year he can help the Cubs get past that round and contend for their second World Series title in three seasons.