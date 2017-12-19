Chicago burger named one of the best of the year – and it’s not the one you think

While Chicago is a pizza town, the burger battle is always brewing in the background. And so, when a publication like Bon Appetite crowns a Chicago burger one of the best of the year, well, it should be noted.

@marzlet We have an understanding A post shared by The Loyalist Dirty Burg (@the_loyalist_dirty_burg) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:24am PST

And that’s what happened this week. The magazine listed the 3 Best Burgers of 2017 and The Loyalist Cheeseburger was runner up.

The Loyalist’s cheeseburger boasts a short rib, chuck, and ground bacon patty; housemade pickles; American cheese; onions; and onion-infused mayo. Nicknamed “The Dirty Burg,” it even has its own Instagram.

Number One was The Tavern Burger from Little Jack’s Tavern in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dino’s Cheeseburger in Nashville, Tennessee rounded out the list.

In the past, as the Chicago Tribune points out, Bon Appetite has named Au Cheval’s burger one of the best in all the land.