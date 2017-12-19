Around Town checks out last minute holiday gift ideas from Strange Cargo

Our name doesn't really tell the whole story. Sure, we carry a lot of "strange" items for purchase, but we like to think of them as one-of-a-kind things you can't find anywhere else. Most importantly, we pride ourselves on helping our customers create t-shirts for every occasion. Need a single shirt to tell that certain someone how you feel? We can do that.

The Strange Cargo Story

A Chicago staple since 1983, Strange Cargo is the go-to place for custom t-shirts, Converse Chuck Taylors and Whoopee cushions. Way back in 1993 when Jay and Sheldon purchased the store it primarily sold vintage clothing and shoes. Ultimately, we started traveling the country, finding and bringing back the best in deadstock and vintage fashions. During our travels we came across a t-shirt shop that had been shuttered since the early 80's, so we purchased its contents and away we went, creating and customizing the best t-shirts in the city. In addition to our shirts we carry tons of other stuff, like women's clothing, accessories, Vans Classic, Asics-Tigers and, of course, tube socks. Next time you're in Chicago stop by and say hello, and maybe you'll go home with those "Saved by the Bell" trading cards you've always wanted. See ya soon.