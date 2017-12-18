Your Money Matters: Holiday tipping guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Gajkowski, Certified Financial Planner

Money Managers Financial Group

1211 W. 22nd Street, #800

Oak Brook

www.monimgr.com

Holiday Tipping Tips:

Child Care/Nannies

You should tip your regular babysitter up to one evening’s pay and a small gift from your child. This doesn’t have to cost money- a handmade gift from your child can be even more valuable.

A daycare provider should receive $25-$70 and a small gift from your child.

You can give your child’s teacher a small gift too, but check the school’s policy to make sure it’s okay.

Beauty/Personal Care

Massage therapists, hair stylists and manicurists you see year-round should receive an extra tip during the holiday season. The tip should equal the cost of your service, depending on how frequently you rely on that person.

You can also bring your hair stylist or manicurist a small gift.

During the rest of the year, you should tip these people anywhere from 15% to 20%.

If you like your hair stylist, go for the 20%. Remember, there will be times when you need a last minute appointment - and your nice tip will pay off.

Delivery Services

Your UPS or FedEx driver should get $15-$25 dollars, depending on how often you get packages delivered.

The newspaper carrier’s tip should be $5-$25, depending on how often you get the paper.

It gets a little tricky when it comes to your mail carrier. By law, U.S. Postal Service mail carriers cannot accept cash, checks or gift cards.

You can give your mail carrier a small gift, snack or beverage that costs less than $20.

Restaurants

If you’re feeling generous this time of year, go ahead and tip your waiter or waitress 20-25%.

During the rest of the year, you should tip between 15% and 20% at any restaurant.

There are some exceptions where that percentage should be a little higher. This includes a local diner where you can grab a meal for cheap, like 5 dollars a person. In this situation, a 40% tip would be nice.

40% of your $5 meal would only make it $7 total. You will make your server’s day.