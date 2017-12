CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from schizophrenia.

Annie Hughes- Love was last seen December 1st at Cicero and Jackson in the South Austin neighborhood, on the West Side.

The 61-year-old is African-American, 5’4, 200 lbs. She was wearing a royal blue jacket at the time.

Anyone with information should call the police at 312 744-8266.