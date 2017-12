Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rumors are swirling that Chicago Cubs star, Anthony Rizzo may have tied the knot.

The first-baseman posted a photo on Instagram Sunday, of himself in a tuxedo along with his fiance' Emily Vakos.

What a weekend 😍 A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:44am PST

The caption says: "What a weekend" along with the heart eyed emoji.

The photo is stamped from Orlando, Florida.

But, there's nothing official saying they actually did get married.

In previous interviews the couple said they were planning to get married next year.