Sen. Durbin visits West Side school, urges Congress to pass Dream Act

CHICAGO -- Illinois Senator Dick Durbin made a brief stop on Chicago's West Side today, urging Congress to bring the bipartisan Dream Act to the floor this week, before the holiday recess.

The bill would help grant permanent citizenship to nearly one million young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Durbin spoke at Benito Juarez Community Academy in the Pilsen neighborhood, where the student population is 95% Mexican-American,.

He reassured students and faculty that fixing DACA is his top priority and promised to continue to work on the policy until lawmakers can agree on a permanent solution.

Also today nineteen state attorneys general, including Lisa Madigan, urged congress to pass a Dream Act before the end of the year. The statement reads in part :

As fellow leaders entrusted by the voters to protect the health, safety and well-being of our states’ residents, we ask members of Congress to address this critically important matter without further delay, as you have repeatedly committed to do, to ensure that Dreamers can continue to thrive without fear of deportation.

Each day 122 young men and women lose protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. By March 5th it will be 1,000 a day.

Durbin is heading back to Washington today, to meet with republican senators about finding a solution for Dreamers before a March 5th deadline imposed by President Trump.