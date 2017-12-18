Royal Family reveals their adorable family Christmas card photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have released their official Christmas photo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The photo was shared on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

The prince and princess take center stage in front of their parents, the entire family coordinated in a light shade of blue.

The photo was taken earlier this year at Kensington Palace.

The couple also announced that the little princess, who is 2-years-old, will attend nursery school in January.

William and Kate are expecting their third child in April.