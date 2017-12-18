Royal Family reveals their adorable family Christmas card photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have released their official Christmas photo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The photo was shared on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account.
The prince and princess take center stage in front of their parents, the entire family coordinated in a light shade of blue.
The photo was taken earlier this year at Kensington Palace.
The couple also announced that the little princess, who is 2-years-old, will attend nursery school in January.
William and Kate are expecting their third child in April.