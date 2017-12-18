Police warn of holiday package thefts in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- As holiday gift deliveries ramp up, package thieves are striking once again.

Home security cameras recorded a thief approaching a home in the 2300 block of North Rockwell last Thursday around 2 p.m. He took off with an Amazon delivery.

Residents in the area say the problem isn’t going anywhere.

FedEx customers are encouraged to manage deliveries by routing packages to a FedEx OnSite location. If you know you’ll be at work when a shipment comes, more than 7500 Walgreens stores will hold your package for five days at no cost.

UPS customers can sign up for My Choice and send packages to one of 187 access points in the area- like dry cleaners and delis.

The US Postal Service recommends getting a PO box or using a neighbor as an alternate address. The post office can also hold for pickup. Just don’t let your shipments be unattended.

This is the season to be safety and security savvy.