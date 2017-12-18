× Patrick Kane named the NHL’s No. 1 star for the week as the winning ways continue for the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – As the fortunes made a turn for the better for their top star, the same happened for the Blackhawks.

That’s usually not a surprise for the team, considering that Patrick Kane’s success usually leads to their own as a team. This week proved that to be especially true.

On Monday, Kane was named the NHL’s No. 1 star during a strong week for himself and the Blackhawks, who are on a five-game winning streak after going winless in five-straight games to end November and start December.

After scoring just one goal in that rough patch for the team a week ago, Kane has flourished in the last five games with four goals on three assists. Most of that damage came during the past week, hence the NHL honor, when he netted all four of his goals along with an assist in the Blackhawks’ wins over the Panthers, Jets, and Wild.

Kane now has 14 goals and 20 assists in 33 games for the Blackhawks, who are now 17-11-5 on the season.