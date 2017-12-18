Mild spell continues, but major changes loom

Almost the entire continental U.S. remains bathed in mild, Pacific air, with true polar confined to central and northern Canada. High temperatures Monday reached well into the 50s from Texas, to the Dakotas. The 40-degree low observed at O’Hare International Airport was 20 degrees above normal. Through Monday, December has posted a 3.6 degree temperature surplus. It has also been notably dry. Officially, the city has received a mere 0.28 inches of precipitation, making this the 4th driest December on record to date. Jet stream winds are to undergo a major transition that will send arctic air to the north surging across the Great Lakes region over the weekend. This cold regime may bring periodic light snow, but precipitation amounts will remain scant.