Metra offering $8 unlimited passes, free rides for kids

CHICAGO — The Chicago-area commuter rail agency says it’s modifying travel schedules and offering passes for unlimited travel during the holiday season.

Metra says the $8 passes will allow unlimited travel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 and from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. Up to three children age 11 and under will be able to ride free with adults in the last two weeks of December.

Kids ride free on Metra through Jan 1! MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/kMJhlPdMbb pic.twitter.com/CFqbSyMQbD — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 18, 2017

On some December days, Metra will also add earlier afternoon departures from downtown stations to give commuters a jump-start on getting home. Some regular rush-hour trains will also be canceled.

Metra plans to hold the last train of the night from Chicago for New Year’s Eve festivities.