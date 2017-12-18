Lunchbreak: Frontier Chef Brian Jupiter makes Shrimp Etoufee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Brian Jupiter

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago

(773) 772-4322

www.thefrontierchicago.com

Shrimp Etoufee (serves 6)

1 cup butter

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup diced green bell peppers

2 Tbl cajun spice

2pc bay leaf

1tsp fresh thyme

1tbl minced garlic

3 cups seafood stock or water

2 pounds raw peeled gulf shrimp

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 cup green onions

cooked white rice

salt and pepper to taste

1. Melt butter in a cast iron pan. Slowly whisk in flour until smooth. Cook over low heat until dark brown, 8-10 min. Stir constantly to avoid burning

2. Add vegetables, cajun spice, bay leaf, thyme, garlic and saute for 3-5 min

3. Add stock or water, bring to a boil

4. Reduce to simmer and cook for 25-30 min

5. Add shrimp, green onion and parsley, season with salt and pepper

6. Serve over white rice​​