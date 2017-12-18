Lunchbreak: Frontier Chef Brian Jupiter makes Shrimp Etoufee

Posted 11:00 AM, December 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:37PM, December 18, 2017

Chef Brian Jupiter

Frontier
1072 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago
(773) 772-4322
www.thefrontierchicago.com

Shrimp Etoufee (serves 6)

1 cup butter
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup diced onions
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 cup diced green bell peppers
2 Tbl cajun spice
2pc bay leaf
1tsp fresh thyme
1tbl minced garlic
3 cups seafood stock or water
2 pounds raw peeled gulf shrimp
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1 cup green onions
cooked white rice
salt and pepper to taste

1. Melt butter in a cast iron pan. Slowly whisk in flour until smooth. Cook over low heat until dark brown, 8-10 min. Stir constantly to avoid burning

2. Add vegetables, cajun spice, bay leaf, thyme, garlic and saute for 3-5 min

3. Add stock or water, bring to a boil

4. Reduce to simmer and cook for 25-30 min

5. Add shrimp, green onion and parsley, season with salt and pepper

6. Serve over white rice​​