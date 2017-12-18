Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama are Back with Guitar Slingin’ Blues!

Raue CenterCrystal Lake for the ArtsJimmy Nick is an old-fashioned, guitar slinging blues prodigy who spent his teenage years being schooled by legendary bluesmen in the famous Chicago clubs of Kingston Mines, Rosa’s Lounge, and B.L.U.E.S. on Halsted.Over the last year Jimmy has recorded his first live album for a full house at The Raue Center for the Performing Arts, performed over 200 shows*, advanced to the semifinals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, as well as headlined at Buddy Guy’s Legends, and B.L.U.E.S on Halstead. Most recently, he was featured on the WGN Morning News .In addition, Jimmy has opened for the legendary Eddie Shaw, Bobby Rush, Toronzo Canon, Dick Dale, The Mike Wheeler Band and performed at SXSW . Jimmy has sold over 1,500 copies of his 3rd studio album –Rare Breed, which features Eddie Shaw performing with Jimmy on his original blues tune “Greedy Man”.Jimmy Nick has also shared the stage with John Mayall, Ted Nugent,Samantha Fish, Pat Travers, Savoy Brown, Los Lonely Boys, Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shepard and more. Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama continue to be one of the most requested and hard working bands in the Chicagoland area.

Today Jimmy’s mission is to expose the next generation to the blues. Driven by his motown-tight band, Don’t Tell Mama, featuring saxophone, bass, and drums Jimmy excites crowds with his electrifying guitar work, fresh harp, clever lyrics and animated stage theatrics. His high energy blues and rock-n-roll captivate audiences, and forge instant fans.