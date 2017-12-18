× Dog lone survivor of small plane crash in Indiana

OLDENBURG, Ind. — A dog was the lone survivor of a plane crash in Southeast Indiana.

Three people and another dog were killed Saturday night when the single engine Cessna crashed 40 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

The plane was going from Kansas City to Frederick, Maryland after a stop in Indiana.

Investigators found the surviving dog at a nearby home.

It was taken to a veterinarian and treated for injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.