Dear Tom,

Did October 2017 finish as the wettest October ever in Chicago history?

Thanks,

Kevin Weller

Dear Kevin,

It did not. While this past October was quite wet, its total rainfall of 8.70 inches fell far short of the city’s wettest in 1954 when rainfall totaled 12.06 inches and ranks as second wettest. Rain fell on 21 days in October, 1954 that included rainfall on 11 of the 12 days from October 8-19 with dry weather only on October 13. Most of the rain fell in two major events. Heavy thunderstorms on October 3 brought nearly four inches of rain with widespread flooding of basements and viaducts. That was dwarfed by 6.72 inches of rain that inundated the area from October 9-11 with some locations receiving more than a foot of rain. Massive flooding followed, producing damage in excess of $25 million.