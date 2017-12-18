Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday for passengers stranded at Atlanta’s airport

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A broke its golden rule, but it was for a good cause.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain is well-known for being closed on Sundays. But when a major power outage crippled Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Chick-fil-A provided food for the thousands of stranded passengers.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy personally helped hand out sandwiches.

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

The City of Atlanta has mobilized the Georgia International Convention Center and will provide shuttle services for anyone who needs a place to stay for the night. @ChickfilA will provide food for passengers. — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) December 18, 2017

History has been made today!! @ChickfilA has opened on “Sunday” to feed the people stuck at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport due to a power outage! I @6BillionPeople claim this day #Chickfilasunday | December 17th 2017 #Chickfila pic.twitter.com/EXGTy3GQbV — MarQuis Trill |Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin Investor (@6BillionPeople) December 18, 2017

Thousands stranded in Atlanta on a Sunday evening because of the massive power failure at the airport. @ChickfilA, normally not open on Sunday’s, springs into action to feed them all. That’s incredible. What a company. — Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) December 18, 2017

A fire in a Georgia power underground electrical facility damaged two substations serving the airport — including the system that provides backup power.

The power came back on shortly before midnight, but more than 1100 flights were affected by the blackout.

The Georgia International Convention Center also lent a helping hand, offering shuttles.

Some Monday flights were affected by the outage.