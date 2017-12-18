× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Philadelphia

* The Bulls have won 18 of their last 20 games against the 76ers, but the Sixers won the last meeting in Chicago, 117-107, in March. The last time Philadelphia won back-to-back games in Chicago was 2007-08 to 2008-09.

* Chicago extended its winning streak to five games with a 115-109 win at Milwaukee Friday. The last time the Bulls won six straight in a single season was December and January of 2015-16.

* After starting the season 3-20, the Bulls are 5-0 with Nikola Mirotic back on the court. Mirotic has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, and he has never recorded four straight 20-point games in his career.

* Philadelphia lost in triple overtime to Oklahoma City Friday, 119-117. It was just the eight triple-overtime game in franchise history and first since January of 2006. The Sixers are 6-2 in triple-overtime games all-time.

* The Sixers have now played two straight games that have gone to overtime (1-1 in those games). Philadelphia has never played three straight games that have gone to overtime.

* Ben Simmons recorded a double-double with points (12) and assists (11) Friday. The last two Sixers rookies with more points and assists double-double in a season were Michael Carter-Williams (11) and Allen Iverson (18).