A Classic Holiday Flashback – Dennis DeYoung and Billy Corgan’s “We Three Kings”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My favorite Christmas song is "The Little Drummer Boy Peace on Earth" duet with Bing Crosby and David Bowie.

To me, pairing those two totally different music legends from different generations still blows my mind today.

Well, almost 13 years ago, on December 23, 2004, the front man from Styx, Dennis DeYoung and the front man from the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, performed a Christmas song together for the first time on our show for no reason other than i asked them to do it as a gift to Chicago and our viewers.

They only rehearsed it once prior to performing it on live television. Enjoy!