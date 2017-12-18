3 arrested in fatal shooting in suburban Walmart parking lot; 4th suspect sought

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to a fatal shooting at a Walmart parking lot in Waukegan.

Three suspects have been charged with first degree murder.

Investigators are still looking for Rashaan Wade, 20. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911

23-year-old Jovan DuBose from Park City, Illinois was killed last Monday in the shooting. Today Waukegan police said they believe the shooting was related to a drug deal.

Bail was set at $3 million for two of the men and $5 million for a third.