2 Salvation Army red kettles stolen on the Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO — The Salvation Army is asking for help identifying a man who stole two of their iconic red kettles from in front of the Nieman Marcus store on Michigan Ave. last week.

“With less than one week left before Christmas, this is a critical time for Red Kettle donations and huge loss to local programs and services,” the organization said in a statement.

Store security believes a man caught on camera walking away with a kettle – and the stand that held it – is responsible for both thefts on December 12 and 15. In both cases, the icon Red Kettles were taken while bell ringers were on break. The Salvation Army estimates the thefts will cost nearly $1,000 in lost equipment and donations.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.