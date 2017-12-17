What’s Javier Baez thankful for? His ‘good hair year’

Well, we know what Javier Baez is thankful for this year.
The Cubs infielder’s “good hair year” earned him a top Google trending celebrity hair search of 2017. He joins Jeremy Lin, Steph Curry, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry and Michelle Obama on the list.
Baez thanked his Instagram followers for making his “do” a top search in a post Saturday.
: Forget good hair days, I’m having a good hair year. Thanks for making my “do” one of the @Google top trending celebrity hair searches of 2017. #YearInSearch google.com/2017 #JB9 #ElMago 🎩 https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.hollywoodreporter.com/amp/news/matt-lauer-it-meghan-markle-top-googles-2017-year-search-1067045