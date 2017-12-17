Weekend Brunch: A roasted prime rib and creamed corn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Max Maxwell, the general manager of Lawry’s The Prime Rib, shared his tips for making a holiday roast and creamed corn.

Roasted Prime Rib:

1- 17-20 lb Certified Angus Beef “Export Rib”, bone in

Large Roasting pan with roasting grates

Rock salt, 1 box

Kosher salt

Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

Lawry’s Pepper

Italian seasoning

The night before roasting, remove the rib from cryovac (plastic), pat dry and place, uncovered, in the refrigerator to enable drying. This will assist with a caramelized crust. Three hours before roasting, generously season the exterior and leave in room temperature. Place the rib on a roasting rack over a pound of rock salt, which will allow hot air to circulate under the bone side. I also like to Jaccard a bit. This will shorten the cooking time. Using the “pounds times five” method, you will need approximately 100 minutes of cook time. Remember, at Lawry’s we go “low and slow,” or 3.5 hours at 225. This will yield a 130-degree center, or medium rare. Use your meat thermometer to check doneness. Let rest about minutes prior to carving to hold the juices. Voila!

Creamed Corn (makes 4 to 6 servings)

1½ tablespoons butter

1½ tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

1½ cups whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

3 cups fresh, frozen or canned whole kernel corn

Melt butter in heavy saucepan; add flour and salt, stirring to blend. Slowly add whipping cream, stirring constantly until thickened. Add sugar and corn, heat. For Au Gratin, place corn in a 9 or 10-inch shallow casserole dish; sprinkle with ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese and brown under broiler.