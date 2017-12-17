× Mundelein teen charged with assault for pointing fake gun at pedestrians

MUNDELEIN — A teenager from Mundelein is under arrest Sunday night, accused of wearing a mask and pointing a fake rifle at people while he was a passenger in a car.

Police released a picture of the mask and the toy replica M-16 rifle the 17-year-old used.

He was arrested Saturday after police followed up on a call from someone who saw the suspect pointing a rifle at people on the street.

The teen has been charged with aggravated assault.