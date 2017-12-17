Homeless man found beaten to death on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The search continues this morning for the person who killed a homeless man -- leaving him at the doorstep of an apartment building in Ukrainian Village.

A lot of people in the east Ukranian Village neighborhood knew the man who slept near a new condo development at 1114 N. Ashland, identified for WGN by family members on the scene as Benjamin Soto.

Barber Alex Mercado could typically see when Soto made his bed across the street from the barbershop.

"The guy just comes right here, sleeps and that’s about it,” Mercado said.

But Chicago police say early Sunday morning, someone beat Soto to death near the intersection of Ashland and Milwaukee.

"I didn’t see him cause anybody no harm or anything, so it’s pretty shocking to hear, really,” Mercado said.

Family members came to a makeshift shrine Sunday to say goodbye and light candles on the sidewalk, where signs of spilled blood can still be seen. They said Soto was around 65 years old. Neighbors say he had been sleeping in the area for the last two months.

There are security cameras all over the place nearby, and as police canvass the neighborhood, there is a $1,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest.

“Somebody had to have seen something, it’s always busy right here all night,” Mercado said.

