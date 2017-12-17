Boy, 15, delivering newspapers among those killed over violent Chicago weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police believe a weekend shooting that killed a Chicago Lawn teenager was a case of mistaken identity.

During a news conference at police headquarters on Monday, police officials said they have some promising leads in the killing of 15-year-old Brian Jasso, including video surveillance. But they would not elaborate.

Jasso was delivering newspapers with his stepfather --a longtime Chicago Tribune delivery driver -- on Sunday morning when he was shot in the head and killed.

Police say a white van rear-ended their Honda CRV around 6:50 a.m. Sunday near the 5100 block of West 47th Street.

Then someone in the car opened fire, hitting Brian in the head as he sat in the passenger seat of the SUV. He was driven to a BP gas station a few blocks down the street, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say neither the boy nor his stepfather had any gang affiliation. They believe the shooting was retaliation for another Chicago Lawn fatal shooting in the 5900 block of South Richmond Avenue on Saturday night. In that incident, a man and woman in a car were killed when two people on the sidewalk opened fire with rifles.

Jasso was among six people were killed in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Fourteen others were wounded.

His sister Shadden said Brian was saving up to buy gifts for his family.

“He was trying to save money because today is my birthday. He was trying to get me a gift because Christmas was coming. He was trying to work. He wasn’t doing anything bad,” she said Sunday.

People living in the area say there is some gang activity, but for the most part these things don`t happen in their neighborhood. Nearby business owners say they have turned surveillance camera footage over to police.

The publisher of the Chicago Tribune released a statement saying the newspaper is "saddened" and "stunned," and their hearts go out to the family of the boy.

"They should be more careful with who they shoot at. It’s not fair. He was innocent. He didn’t do nothing bad and it’s not fair that they could just take his life like that,” Shadden said. "I don’t know how people have the heart to kill people just like that.”

