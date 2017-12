Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- South Suburban Thornton Township doesn't just talk about being a caring community, they put it into action.

Each year, they have a "Christmas Care" program that continues to grow.

The program expects to hand out nearly 5000 toys and more than 7000 food boxes to about 500 members of the Thornton Township community this holiday season.

WGN's Andrea Darlas found out how it's impacting lives.