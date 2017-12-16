Target parking lot gunman released from custody

CHICAGO — The man who shot and killed a 21-year-old man at a McKinley Park Target parking lot Thursday night has been released from police custody.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Thursday near 33rd St. and Damen.

The 27-year-old gunman told authorities that he shot the 21-year-old because he was trying to rob him in the parking lot.

The gunman, who has a concealed carry license, has not been charged. Police continue to investigate the incident.

The 21-year-old’s identity has not been released.