SKOKIE — Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside of Niles North High School Friday night.

The shots rang out after a basketball game between Niles North and Evanston Township High School about 10 p.m. Witnesses said the sound of gunfire sent people running as they left the game.

Police located several shell casings in a driveway in the 9700 block of LeClaire Avenue. There were no reports of injuries.