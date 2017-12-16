Mild air’s here for 6-day stay extending record 2017 snow drought; arctic blast hits Friday bringing an end to a string of 40s; chill to last through Christmas Day to year’s end
-
Mild temperatures into Monday; shower, too
-
Milder temperatures to extend through midweek
-
Temperatures set another record as heat wave continues for fifth day
-
#FeedonThis: Jarrett Payton reflects on the career of Devin Hester
-
Fall arrives in Chicago with 3rd day of record-breaking heat
-
-
7-day forecast: Snow on the way
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
What is meant by “near shore” in your weather forecasts?
-
Light sprinkles in Chicago area, foggy day
-
-
Gloomy, rainy days ahead
-
Cold days continue with a chance of snow
-
It’s snowing in south Texas! Yes, you read that right