CHICAGO — Smoke and flames take over a high rise balcony on Chicago’s Near North side.

Firefighters were on the scene around three this morning, at the Ontario Place Residences, which are located at State and Ontario Streets.

Fire officials say a unit on the 38th floor caught fire.

The investigation into the cause of that fire is underway, and we’re still waiting to learn if anyone was hurt.